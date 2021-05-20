Herzog, Lee earn NFCA All-South Region honors

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Makinzy Herzog and Haley Lee were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-South Region Teams, the organization announced Thursday.

Herzog, a utility/pitcher, was named an NFCA All-South Region First Team selection, while Lee was tabbed to the Second Team as a catcher.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all the honorees now become eligible for the 2021 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Herzog paces the Aggies in wins (12) and strikeouts (118) in the circle. The Missouri City, Texas, native holds a .370 batting average, leading the team in runs (43), hits (61) and doubles (14), while ranking second on the team in home runs with 13. Herzog has recorded 18 multi-hit games and is tied for first on the team with 12 multi-RBI games.

Lee leads the team in batting average (.413), home runs (22), RBI (43), slugging percentage (.923) and walks (34). The Kingwood, Texas, native ranks fourth in the nation with her 22 home runs and is just three home runs away from breaking A&M’s single season record in homers. The junior also leads the team with 19 multi-hit games.

The Maroon & White begin postseason play at the NCAA Norman Regional against Wichita State on Friday at 5 p.m. CT at Marita Hynes Field.

