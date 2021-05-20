Advertisement

Mainly dry Thursday ahead of more tropical downpours Fri-Sat

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few overnight showers have turned to sprinkles at heaviest for the Thursday morning drive. We will likely keep things pretty quiet through this afternoon as this nagging low pressure system continues to sputter out. Sunshine may be hard to come by, but assuming we get some breaks in the clouds, a couple downpours may splash the afternoon drive. All in all, another break from the soggy pattern we’ve been in through most of this week.

The Brazos Valley will be wedged between an area of low pressure in the Gulf and high pressure over the Southeastern US. That will funnel rich tropical moisture into or near the area allowing for the rain and storm chance to continue into the weekend. Friday is a scattered type of rain through the afternoon and evening (50%), while Saturday may prove to be a wetter day for many with on / off chances lasting from sunrise to sunset. All said and done, another 1/2″ to 3″ of rain will be possible through Saturday night. Localized flood issues may continue at times.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 82. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and a few storms. High: 82. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

