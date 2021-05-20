Advertisement

NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season

13-20 named storms expected in 2021
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaac over the US Gulf coast on August 28, 2012. (Source: NASA...
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaac over the US Gulf coast on August 28, 2012. (Source: NASA Observatory)
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service are calling for another active Atlantic hurricane season.

In a press release Thursday, NOAA forecasters predict a 60% chance for an “above-normal” hurricane season, and a 30% chance for a near-normal season .

The mid-May forecast calls for a total of 13-20 named storms. Of which, 6-10 could become hurricanes, and 3-5 could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

NOAA has released their first forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA has released their first forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season(KBTX)

Forecasters cite a neutral ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) start to the season, possibly reverted to a La Niña in the late summer, which generally allows for a “relaxing” of upper level winds in the tropical Atlantic. These conditions often aid tropical cyclone formation.

This is the second forecast ahead of the season to call for an “above average” Atlantic season.

Colorado State University

Released their updated forecast in April, using the same wording for the Atlantic season, siting similar reasons for their prediction.

While this particular forecast calls for more storms than average this season, we want to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean an increased risk for tropical cyclone impacts for the Brazos Valley. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

The Atlantic season lasts from June 1 to November 30.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.
Lightning strikes College Station home
Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19
End of extended unemployment benefits "will result in a lot of people coming up short when the...
End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”
Protesters demonstrate against abortion at the Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 23, 2021, at the...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs into law one of nation’s strictest abortion measures, banning procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy

Latest News

Paws at Play
Paws at Play therapy dogs help St. Jude patients cope with difficult treatments
Reserve your ticket at DreamHome.org
Tickets going fast for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; reserve by May 20 for bonus $10,000 prize
Paws at Play
St. Jude Paws at Play
This undated handout photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Quintin...
Absent media, Texas executes inmate who killed great aunt