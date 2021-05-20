NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service are calling for another active Atlantic hurricane season.

In a press release Thursday, NOAA forecasters predict a 60% chance for an “above-normal” hurricane season, and a 30% chance for a near-normal season .

“The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

The mid-May forecast calls for a total of 13-20 named storms. Of which, 6-10 could become hurricanes, and 3-5 could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

NOAA has released their first forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season (KBTX)

Forecasters cite a neutral ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) start to the season, possibly reverted to a La Niña in the late summer, which generally allows for a “relaxing” of upper level winds in the tropical Atlantic. These conditions often aid tropical cyclone formation.

This is the second forecast ahead of the season to call for an “above average” Atlantic season.

Released their updated forecast in April, using the same wording for the Atlantic season, siting similar reasons for their prediction.

While this particular forecast calls for more storms than average this season, we want to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean an increased risk for tropical cyclone impacts for the Brazos Valley. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

The Atlantic season lasts from June 1 to November 30.

