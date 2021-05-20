Rivers, creeks expected to reach flood stage in coming days after heavy rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain both upstream and local to the Brazos Valley will drive some area rivers and creeks out of their banks through the weekend. Most impactful flooding is expected around the Navasota and Trinity Rivers, mainly due to the excessive rainfall that fell upstream in parts of Central and North Texas since Sunday.

BRAZOS RIVER

The Brazos River levels are expected to rise through Thursday and likely will not recede until sometime next week. At Highway 21, this rise is not expected to cause an issue and is forecast to remain about 10 feet below action stage. The river gauge at Highway 290 is expected to reach action stage Friday evening as the river is forecast to crest at 30 feet. The Brazos is anticipated to remain out of banks through early-to-mid next week

NAVASOTA RIVER

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Navasota River near Highway 79, between Robertson and Leon Counties. The river gauge there is anticipated to crest near Moderate Flood Stage Friday afternoon at 21.4 feet. It is quickly expected to fall back below bankfull by late Friday or early Saturday. As that water continues downstream to the gauge at OSR, it is forecast to reach Minor Flood Stage at 15.2′ feet late Thursday and remain at or near that level through the start of the weekend. Water is expected to remain out of banks at the crossing until early next week. This will likely lead to an increase in water levels along the side of Highway 30 between Brazos and Grimes County this weekend and next week as well.

TRINITY RIVER

The Trinity River was in flood stage in Dallas as early as Sunday and Monday. That water flowing downstream has already raised the water level to Minor Flood Stage late Tuesday. The river is anticipated to slowly rise to a level of 135.1′ this weekend or early next week and remain there. This puts the level around one foot shy of Moderate Flood Stage through that time period. Water will likely be well displaced from where it is intended to be until further notice.

The Navasota and Trinity Rivers are expected to remain in a flood state through the upcoming weekend. (KBTX)

All other creeks and streams are generally flowing near or at typical levels. Davidson Creek at Highway 60 in Burleson County had crested Wednesday evening and is expected to slowly return to banks by late Friday or early Saturday.

