The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station hosts Doing The Most Good Luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In celebration of all of the hard work from the previous year, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station hosted its “Doing The Most Good Luncheon” at the Hilton in College Station. The event gave supporters of the Salvation Army the chance to get together to recognize the impact the organization had on the community last year and to make plans and investments for the future.

The luncheon consisted of an auction for prizes like a trip to Cabo and tickets for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game for next season. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork was the keynote speaker for the luncheon.

The local Salvation Army Commanding Officer Lt. Timothy Israel said he was pleased with what the Salvation Army could do for the community last year, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“We’re so thankful for the individuals in our community, so thankful for the money raised today. When we see those dollars coming in we directly see the impact that we’re going to have whether that’s providing rent assistance, utility assistance or helping people break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness,” said Israel.

Lt. Israel also stated that even though last year was a great year The Salvation Army is also looking for additional support for their mission.

