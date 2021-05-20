Tickets going fast for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; reserve by May 20 for bonus $10,000 prize

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is going on now for Brazos Valley residents. Reserve your ticket today to win a $235,000 brand new house in Bryan’s Rudder Pointe neighborhood.

If you reserve a ticket by May 20, you will also be entered to win a $10,000 gift card courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation.

Visit DreamHome.org or call (800) 219-8230 to reserve your ticket.

You can also see the St. Jude Dream Home yourself by visiting an open house, Saturdays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sundays 1 - 4 p.m. through May 30.

