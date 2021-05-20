Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD bands place highly at UIL competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Band students at Davila Middle School are making history.

For the first time in school history, both the symphonic band and wind ensemble earned a sweepstakes rating at UIL competition in the same year. That’s the highest rating a band can achieve.

But before the competition, the students made a bet with their Assistant Band Director, Eric Cadondon.

Bryan ISD Davila Middle School Assistant Band Director Eric Cadondon before getting his head shaved. (BRYAN ISD)

Mr. Cadondon told his students that if they were able to make history by becoming the first students to achieve the rating in both bands, he would let them shave his head.

Davila Middle School band members recently shaved their Assistant Band Director, Eric Cadondon, head after placing highly at UIL competition. (KBTX)

And, true to his word, Mr. Cadondon recently let the kids shave his head bald.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.