Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD bands place highly at UIL competition
Band members got the chance to shave Davila Middle School Assistant Band Director Eric Cadondon’s head after recently placing highly at UIL competition.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Band students at Davila Middle School are making history.
For the first time in school history, both the symphonic band and wind ensemble earned a sweepstakes rating at UIL competition in the same year. That’s the highest rating a band can achieve.
But before the competition, the students made a bet with their Assistant Band Director, Eric Cadondon.
Mr. Cadondon told his students that if they were able to make history by becoming the first students to achieve the rating in both bands, he would let them shave his head.
And, true to his word, Mr. Cadondon recently let the kids shave his head bald.
