Tulia police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old who ‘may be in danger’
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Tulia Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who they say may be in danger.
Police say Noami Vasquez was last seen leaving her home in Tulia around 1:30 p.m. on May 8.
She was last seen getting into a white car of an unknown make and model.
Police say she took clothes with her, but she was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.
If you know where she may be, call the Tulia Police Department at (806) 995-3555.
