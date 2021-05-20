Tulia police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old who ‘may be in danger’

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Tulia Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who they say may be in danger.

Police say Noami Vasquez was last seen leaving her home in Tulia around 1:30 p.m. on May 8.

She was last seen getting into a white car of an unknown make and model.

Police say she took clothes with her, but she was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.

If you know where she may be, call the Tulia Police Department at (806) 995-3555.

Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department) (Tulia Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.