42nd Annual Home & Garden Expo plans to blossom at Expo Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Brazos Valley transitions into summer you can gain knowledge in home, garden products and local services at the 42nd Home & Garden Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Brazos County Expo.

The theme for this year’s event is remodeling.

“We are really concentrating on remodeling and renovation. People having to spend so much time in their homes this past year, they’re really looking at ways that they can improve their environment,” said Rose Selman Executive Officer of the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association.

The expo gives residents the opportunity to speak with experts, 44 to be exact, from a wide range of fields

“Everything from the ground up,” said Selman. “Your interior comfort, HVAC, your exterior with swimming pools, yards, things for your pets, exterior rooms, interior painting, a lot of flooring options, countertops, different services, but local vendors.”

Additionally, there is the opportunity to bid on both a deer blind and deer feeder built by Rudder High School Welding.

This weekend you could bid on this AWESOME deer hunting setup built by Rudder High School students at the BCS Home and Garden Expo! Bryan ISD Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, May 21, 2021

The expo will be taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Are you looking for a fun, affordable weekend with your family? Adults $5, Sr. $3 and Kids under 12 are FREE at the BCS Home and Garden Expo on May 22nd and 23rd! Come join us for some fun!🏠 Posted by BCS Home Builders - Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association on Monday, May 3, 2021

Tickets can be purchased at doors or online by clicking here.

Ticket prices:

Adults: $5

Seniors: $3

Children 12 and under: Free

The Brazos County Expo is located at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan, Texas. Parking is free

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.