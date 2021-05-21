Adams’ walk off home run keeps Bryan softball season going

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan catcher Jacque Adams hit a two run walk off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lady Vikings a 9-8 victory over The Woodlands in game two of their best of three Regional Semifinal playoff series. The series is now tied 1-1.

The Highlanders scored five runs in the fifth inning to help build an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kylie Hernandez hit a three run home run in the sixth to pull the Lady Vikings to within a run at 8-7.

Game three of the series is scheduled to be played Friday evening at Grand Oaks High School in Spring. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

