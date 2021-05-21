A&M Consolidated student named National Cyber Scholar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This year 68 high school students throughout the state were named National Cyber Scholars after competing in a 48-hour competition designed to tests a student’s ability to combat cyber threats. One College Station ISD student is part of that 68.

Brooke Bennett of A&M Consolidated High School has earned the title National Cyber Scholar, a $2,500 scholarship and an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy. The academy is a multi-week cybersecurity training and certification course.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent his congratulations to the Texas students.

“Congratulations to the 68 Texas high school students who have been named National Cyber Scholars by the NCSF,” said Abbott. “Cybersecurity is one of the most important fields in our nation today, and I am proud of these Texas students for tackling this critical issue by showcasing their exceptional skills and talent throughout this competition. You make Texas proud.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.