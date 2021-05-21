Advertisement

College Station ISD seniors visit former elementary schools

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the class of 2021 gets ready to walk across the stage, they get the chance to walk across the halls where it all started. The seniors spent Friday morning returning o their elementary schools to be celebrated by students and see some of their old teachers.

Parents of the graduating seniors were also at the event and plenty of tears were shed. The current students of the elementary schools lined the hallways with signs and cheered as the seniors walked by.

College Station High School senior Gracie Grimes says this was a very full-circle moment for her.

“Just to be able to come back here and meet all of these smiling faces that’ll one day be in my shoes doing this exact thing is just so rewarding. To know when I was little I did that and I was looking at all these seniors doing this being like ‘wow that’ll be me one day’ and here I am,” said Grimes.

College Station ISD’s graduations are scheduled for May 27 and 28.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
College Station police are asking people to please look for suspicious activity around/after...
Fedora-wearing burglar targets medical offices in College Station and Sugar Land
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Autumn Circle, College Station
Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19

Latest News

salvation
Salvation Army doing the most good Luncheon
caldwell
Saving Caldwell Pool
generator
Demand for generators
The National Hurricane Center gives an area of circulation in the Gulf of Mexico a 60% chance...
National Hurricane Center: Medium chance tropical system forms in the Gulf