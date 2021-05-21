College Station ISD seniors visit former elementary schools

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the class of 2021 gets ready to walk across the stage, they get the chance to walk across the halls where it all started. The seniors spent Friday morning returning o their elementary schools to be celebrated by students and see some of their old teachers.

Parents of the graduating seniors were also at the event and plenty of tears were shed. The current students of the elementary schools lined the hallways with signs and cheered as the seniors walked by.

College Station High School senior Gracie Grimes says this was a very full-circle moment for her.

“Just to be able to come back here and meet all of these smiling faces that’ll one day be in my shoes doing this exact thing is just so rewarding. To know when I was little I did that and I was looking at all these seniors doing this being like ‘wow that’ll be me one day’ and here I am,” said Grimes.

College Station ISD’s graduations are scheduled for May 27 and 28.

