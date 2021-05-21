Demand for in-home generators is at an all time high

Plantersville, Texas (KBTX) - The warehouse at Texas Star Power & Propane is full of generators for the moment. As soon as they come in they go right back out the door to be installed at homes across the Brazos Valley and Central Texas region. Many people are now turning to gas, diesel, and propane-powered generators.

The demand for generators peaked during stay-at-home orders at the height of the pandemic. The demand grew even greater as snow and ice storms crippled the regions for days. As severe weather season approaches sales are through the roof.

Josh Kasprzak & Joel Sopchak own the propane and power company in Plantersville. They say their crews are working overtime to get everyone accommodated. Kasprzak says there’s an 18-week wait for installation for their most popular model of generators. He says most customers say the wait is worth it for the peace of mind that comes with the generator.

“The demand has caused- wreaked havoc across the state of Texas and the county over the last 12 to 18 months,” says Kasprzak. “When they do lose power they’re not having any issues. Within 30 seconds or less the generator kicks back on and they’re back up and running.”

J.L. Hall recently built a new home in Waller County. He says having the generator in place gives him and his family comfort and peace of mind. Hall says when it came to powering his old home the smaller generator just couldn’t cut it.

“The house I lived in previously had none and it was constantly going out of power every time there was a little bit of wind storm or whatever,” said Hall. “I got tired of trying to find gas, crank up a little generator in order to keep a few lights on.

Sopchak says besides maintaining power and comfort in your home generators can be life-saving.

“Maintaining the temperatures in your home for the elderly that can’t deal with the extreme colds or extreme heat, underlying conditions of any sort it can be lifesaving,” said Sopchak.

GENERATORS IN STOCK, and over 500 more on order! We’ve been NONSTOP since the freeze in February! We’re currently a... Posted by Texas Star Power on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

