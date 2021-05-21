Facebook feature helps connect unemployed Texans to jobs near them

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Governor Greg Abbott says there is roughly the same number of available jobs in Texas as there are unemployed Texans. But he says those jobs aren’t getting filled and locally, business owners have echoed similar sentiments. Now Facebook is stepping up to help get unemployed people matched with the right job for them.

The social media giant is launching a new feature called the “Jobs tool.” It uses data you’ve already provided on the website to connect users looking for jobs in their area with potential opportunities for work.

Jennifer Ding, a spokesperson for Facebook, says the company is excited to introduce the feature as more people are doing activities online, including hiring for open jobs.

“For job seekers, they’re able to use this free tool to connect with the local business as well as use our search filters and different types of browsing opportunities to find the area of best fit,” Ding explained, “they’re also able to apply easily using their credentials from their Facebook profile and connect directly using our built-in messenger tool to connect to businesses once they’ve applied.”

Facebook is helping get Texans back t work by connecting unemployed users with jobs near them that match their skill and experience level. (Facebook)

You can use the feature now. Learn how by clicking here.

