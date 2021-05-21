Advertisement

Fedora-wearing burglar targets medical offices in College Station and Sugar Land

A fedora-wearing burglar targeting medical offices has burglarized two College Station offices in the last two weeks.
A fedora-wearing burglar targeting medical offices has burglarized two College Station offices in the last two weeks.
College Station police are asking people to please look for suspicious activity around/after closing time and report suspicious activity by calling (979) 764-3600. You can also share information anonymously by calling Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police in both College Station and Sugar Land are looking for a person they’re calling a fedora-wearing burglar.

College Station police say the suspect has already targeted a pair of medical offices in College Station in the past two weeks. In Sugar Land, the man was seen on surveillance video breaking into a business along Highway 59 on April 15.

He described the intruder as a frail-looking white or Hispanic man in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing blue jeans, a hat, and possibly a light blue shirt. He spoke in broken English, had some stubble, and was not clean-shaven.

Police believe the suspect was also involved in similar crimes in the Houston area dating back to December.

The man often wears a fedora-style hat and enters the businesses while the cleaning crews are still working during the evening.

College Station police are asking people to please look for suspicious activity around/after closing time and report suspicious activity by calling (979) 764-3600. You can also share information anonymously by calling Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

