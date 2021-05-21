First tropical system of the year likely forms Friday; another area of interest in the Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st. For the seventh season in a row, forecasters expect a tropical system to form before that benchmark date. Another area of low pressure will need a watchful eye in the Gulf of Mexico. While tropical development odds are low, at this time, heavy rain is anticipated locally from it. More on that further down.

As of the 7pm update, the National Hurricane Center gave a non-tropical area of low pressure, known as Invest 90L located about 625 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, a high likelihood of development over the next 48 hours. Per the update:

Formation Chance through 48 hours: High - 80%

Formation Chance through 5 days: High - 80%

As that low moves over warmer waters Thursday night and Friday, it is expected to become Sub-Tropical Storm Ana near or to the northeast of the island. By Sunday or early Monday, upper-level wind becomes more hostile and this system is expected to move northeast over cooler Atlantic waters. The combination of the two should be the demise of this system.

Invest 90L is not anticipated to impact the US coast, regardless of development (KBTX)

A sub-tropical storm contains the wind speeds of a traditional tropical system, however, the highest wind is typically displaced further outward from the center of circulation.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center highlighted a “disorganized area of cloudiness and thunderstorms” with a low chance for development before crawling into Texas late Friday or Friday night. Per the update:

Formation Chance through 48 hours: Low - 20%

Formation Chance through 5 days: Low - 20%

An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico holds low development odds before crawling into Texas late Friday. (KBTX)

In the 7pm update, it is noted that “conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development over the next day or so.” Regardless, this area of low pressure is expected to bring scattered rain and tropical downpours to Southeast Texas and the Brazos Valley anytime between midday Friday and late Saturday. Rainfall totals between 0.5″ and 2″ are possible Brazos Valley-wide, with localized 3″ accumulations by sunset Saturday. Anywhere from 2″ to 8″ of rain have fallen across the area since Sunday. Localized flooding -- particularly brief instances on streets and roads -- will need to be monitored through the weekend.

Conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development over the next day or so before the disturbance moves inland over the Northwestern Gulf Coast late Friday or Friday night. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana on Friday and through the weekend.

NOAA officially released its pre-season forecast for the 2021 Hurricane Season midday Thursday. Another “above-normal” season is anticipated:

Named Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes 13-20 6-10 3-5 Average: 14 Average: 7 Average: 3

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

