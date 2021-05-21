Invest 91L brings scattered tropical downpours into the weekend

After a break in the rain activity for most over the past couple of days, eyes are on Invest 91L -- a system spinning over the northwestern Gulf -- that will bring scattered showers and tropical downpours into the Brazos Valley as early as Friday afternoon/evening and into the upcoming weekend. As of the Friday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, odds have been increased to a 60% chance for tropical development as it approaches the Texas coast. Regardless if this system snags a name off the list official list for 2021, the overall message is the same: this area of low pressure will bring periods of scattered rain to the Brazos Valley through the upcoming weekend.

You’ll want to take the umbrella to any Friday evening plans as scattered rain moves in from the southeast and temperatures fall through the 70s Friday night. We’ll look to catch a slight break in some of the activity through the overnight (still holding onto a ~30% chance) before additional rounds of rain and tropical downpours move in from the southeast through the day Saturday. Gusty winds of 20-30 mph will be possible through the overnight and into early Saturday morning, with morning lows only looking to get down into the muggy low 70s. While the overall severe threat is low with the upcoming activity, the main thing that we will be watching for with these rain chances will be instances of minor flooding if a few downpours sit on the heavier side. Anywhere from 0.5″ - 2″ inches with localized higher totals will be possible by the time this system tracks north. Lingering moisture will allow us to keep the scattered rain chances on hand through at least the first half of next week. It won’t be a wash-out all day every day with the rain chances next week, but a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby!

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 71. Wind: E 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain & tropical downpours. High: 80. Wind: E 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 70. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

