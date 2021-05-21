Man arrested after THC gummies, handgun found in vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a Brazos County Precinct 2 deputy found THC gummies and wax in the man’s vehicle.

Around 3:30 p.m., the deputy pulled a green Dodge pickup over in the 3000 block of East 29th Street for having an illegally dark tinted windshield. The deputy searched the vehicle after questioning the man and found 1.8 pounds of THC gummies and THC wax, along with a 9mm handgun.

Abraham Guerrero, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance totaling more than 400 grams, which is a first degree felony, and unlawfully carrying a firearm. According to the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, Guerrero also has outstanding warrants from Arizona.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $56,000 bond.

