National Hurricane Center: Medium chance tropical system forms in the Gulf

A short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before moving ashore the Middle Texas Coast Friday night
The National Hurricane Center has a medium chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico Friday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eleven days before the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, a defined tropical system may form in the Gulf of Mexico Friday.

As of the 7am update from the National Hurricane Center, “recent satellite imagery suggests that a low-level circulation is forming...over the Western Gulf of Mexico.” With this latest update, the odds for some sort of tropical development have been increased to a medium, 40% chance. The Hurricane Center continues on to note the following:

Regardless of development, the latest guidance suggests that this tropical system will not win any awards for being incredibly notable in the traditional, tropical sense. For the Brazos Valley, the general forecast remains the same as the weekend approaches.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and a few heavy, tropical downpours are expected to move into the area from the south-southeast. While not constant rain, pockets of proficient rain producers will bring the chance for minor street flooding if they linger over one area long enough. Severe weather is not anticipated, however gusty wind and lightning will be a concern with any stronger storm that moves toward the north-northwest

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overall rain and thunderstorm activity should shrink in coverage, however, passing shower activity remains possible overnight. The center of this system is expected to pass somewhere between I-35 and the far Western Brazos Valley by sunrise Saturday. Should a tropical depression form, occasional gusts 20-30mph may be possible at times west of the Brazos River.

SATURDAY: If this area of interest becomes a defined system, it will quickly lose any tropical characteristics by early-to-mid morning Saturday. The center passes north into North Texas by afternoon and Oklahoma by the evening hours. As moisture continues to be pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico, on and off, passing rain and tropical downpours will remain possible from sunrise to sunset. Like Friday, this is not a wash-out type of forecast -- however, lightning and brief street flooding remain a concern for weekend plans.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is anticipated to arrive by 1pm Friday. Should satellite data suggest a defined tropical system has formed, updates and any advisories may come earlier than midday.

