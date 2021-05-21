No. 8 Men’s Tennis Season Ends in NCAA Quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. – The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 4-1 to top-seeded Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals Thursday evening at the USTA National Campus.

The Aggies captured the doubles point to open the match in dramatic fashion to take a 1-0 lead over the Gators. Florida’s Brian Berdusco and Will Grant were the first tandem off the court, winning 6-2 over A&M’s No. 86 Hady Habib and Noah Schachter on court three. No. 65 Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins evened the doubles match with a 6-3 triumph on court two over UF’s Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton. With the entire facility’s attention on the top court, No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson were up to the task reeling off the final three point in the tiebreaker to win 7-6(6) over Johannes Ingildsen and Duarte Vale.

Singles play got underway for half an hour following a pair of brief rain delays before a downpour caused a 40 minute delay, at the time most courts were through four or five games. Florida evened the team score at one-all through a 6-2, 7-5 win on court five by Shelton over No. 122 Rollins. The Gators went on to take their first lead of the night, 2-1, as No. 51 Blaise Bicknell topped No. 100 Schachter 6-2, 6-4 on court four. UF posted it’s third point of the night as No. 6 Riffice topped No. 5 Habib 7-6(5), 6-4 on court two. Florida earned the fourth point of the night to clinch a berth in the NCAA Semifinals as No. 4 Vale topped No. 5 Vacherot 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2 on court one.

TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTES

On the match…

“What an unbelievable doubles point, I mean one of the most unreal doubles points I have ever seen. You know they have a ball right on top of the net that looks like it’s over there and then Bjorn [Thomson] reflexes at ball back and then we are alive. Then all of a sudden they come back and win the doubles. Give Florida a lot of credit, they are really good team and they reestablished momentum in the match by winning a lot of first sets. They were just a little better than us tonight, but we were still in there fighting. What a great tennis match for our guys, they were just a little bit better. I wish them the best going forward in the tournament.”

NCAA NOTES

- The Aggies are 46-29 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Sixteen 15 times, the Round of Eight four times and the NCAA Semifinal once, in 2018.

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 26-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

- With this season’s appearance, Texas A&M has advanced to 28 NCAA Tournaments and made 27 consecutive appearances.

NCAA QUARTERFINALS RESULTS

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Florida Gators

5/20/2021 at Orlando, Fla.

(USTA National Campus)

#2 Florida Gators 4, #8 Texas A&M 1

Singles competition

1. #4 Duarte Vale (UF) def. #5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2

2. #6 Sam Riffice (UF) def. #3 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

3. #18 Andy Andrade (UF) vs. #30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

4. #51 Blaise Bicknell (UF) def. #100 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

5. Ben Shelton (UF) def. #122 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-2, 7-5

6. #79 Josh Goodger (UF) vs. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 2-3, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #8 Bjorn Thomson/Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Duarte Vale/Johannes Ingildsen (UF) 7-6 (8-6)

2. #65 Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Sam Riffice/Ben Shelton (UF) 6-3

3. Will Grant/Brian Berdusco (UF) def. #86 Hady Habib/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 19-9; National ranking #8

Florida Gators 24-2; National ranking #2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,4,2,1)

2021 Division I NCAA Tournament - Quarterfinals

Florida - #1 National Seed, TAMU - #8 National Seed

T-3:40