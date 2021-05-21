Advertisement

Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle

Autumn Circle, College Station
By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after one person was shot early Friday morning.

According to police, they responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered that one gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the victim had incapacitating injuries.

Authorities shut down the street for several hours while they investigated. As of 7:30 a.m., the roadway is back open.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, police are asking you to call them at (979) 764-3600 or contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

