Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- May 20, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.
Lightning strikes College Station home
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19
End of extended unemployment benefits "will result in a lot of people coming up short when the...
End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

salvation
Salvation Army doing the most good Luncheon
caldwell
Saving Caldwell Pool
generator
Demand for generators
Centerville Elementary School student Layla Bell is is battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that...
School fundraiser for Centerville student fighting cancer ends with messy fun