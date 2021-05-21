Scattered rain & tropical downpours Friday & Saturday

After a break for most, rain is back in the forecast Friday and Saturday. This rain will be widely scattered -- so while the chances are decent, it will not reach all of us. Deep, tropical moisture, tied all the way to the Caribbean, will be squeezed and funneled into Louisiana and Southeast Texas. At the same time, a small area of low pressure is expected to crawl out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday evening to help pop up these areas of wet weather. With the available moisture suspended overhead to make that rain, a few stronger storms will be capable of very heavy rain rates. Localized, brief street and low-lying flooding could be a concern at times where these tropical downpours develop. Anywhere from 0.5″ to 2″ of rain is possible through sunset Saturday, with localized 3″ totals not ruled out.

Friday is a cloudy one for the Brazos Valley. A few spots of rain may attempt to develop as early as midday, but most likely the radar starts to fill in by mid-to-late afternoon. While the overall downpour potential settles by sunset, there will still be the ability for roaming showers from the southeast to the northwest. With this low expected to be west of the Brazos Valley Saturday, who gets rain will be tied to where a band of moisture comes pivoting out of the Gulf of Mexico. Not a wash out of a day -- but there will be on & off moments of wet weather that could send you indoors for a bit. Lower rain chance Sunday before that tropical moisture returns to develop pop-up afternoon rain chances Monday.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and a few storms by afternoon. High: 82. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. Low: 70. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 79. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for rain Low: 70. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

