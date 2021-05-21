Advertisement

School fundraiser for Centerville student fighting cancer ends with messy fun

The fundraisers were put together to help raise money for the family of a student who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Centerville Elementary School student Layla Bell is is battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that...
Centerville Elementary School student Layla Bell is is battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that affects muscle tissue.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff of Centerville ISD are rallying behind a second-grade student who is fighting cancer and they’re having some fun while doing it.

Each grade was recently challenged to raise money to help classmate Layla Bell and her family. The grade with the most money raised would get to throw a pie into the face of third-grade teacher Tina Carter.

Mrs. Carter’s third-grade class won the Pie Your Teacher contest after collecting more than $1400 in donations. Together, all grades raised $2821.

The school has also been allowing hats to be worn on Fridays for a $1 donation and that fundraiser collected more than $1800.

All together, CES families raised close to $5,000 for the Bell family.

Principal Dottie Sullivan was also given a pie in the family after the fundraisers exceeded their initial goal of raising at least $1500.

Bell is currently undergoing treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital.

