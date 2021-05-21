Advertisement

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population.

Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older.

All the cases involved patients, who were at least two weeks past their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Still, the CDC says, breakthrough cases are rare.

In the United States, 125 million people have been fully vaccinated. That means breakthrough cases occur in fewer than one in 64,000 vaccinated people.

However, the CDC acknowledges that the number of breakthrough illnesses is likely under-reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
College Station police are asking people to please look for suspicious activity around/after...
Fedora-wearing burglar targets medical offices in College Station and Sugar Land
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Autumn Circle, College Station
Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19

Latest News

salvation
Salvation Army doing the most good Luncheon
caldwell
Saving Caldwell Pool
generator
Demand for generators
Incidents of antisemitism in the U.S. are on the rise amid the tensions in the Middle East....
Antisemitism rises in the US during Israel-Palestine conflict
College Station ISD seniors visit former elementary schools