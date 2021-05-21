St. Mary’s Catholic Center begins multi-million dollar construction on new church

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Since its dedication in 1958, the residents of College Station and Texas A&M University students and staff have called St. Mary’s Catholic Church a place of refuge, peace, and worship.

When the church was constructed over 60 years ago, student enrolment at Texas A&M went from 7,500 to now over 70,000. Thousands attend weekly masses at the 850 seat church and St. Mary’s currently has nine masses on the weekend to best accommodate those seeking prayer and worship opportunities.

Church leadership says they noticed years ago that the ministry was outgrowing its current facilities. They say the new building will be a landmark place of worship for College Station, Blinn College, and Texas A&M communities.

“Our masses have been completely full,” said Mark Knox, Director of Campus Ministry for St. Mary’s. “There are several masses where students have no place to sit, and so we need a larger church for our community.”

“It gives a great sense of hope that our young people still have a desire to encounter Christ and do continue to want to walk with him and desire to be formed by him,” said Fr. Will Straten, Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

3D rendering of the new St. Mary's Catholic Center (KBTX)

Emily Drabek is a Texas A&M University student who is majoring in communications. She is a College Station native who has attended St. Mary’s since she was a child. Drabek’s parents even got married at the historic church. She says to her St. Mary’s is more than just a church, and she’s excited to see the church’s growth over the years.

“St. Mary’s is much more than a traditional church,” says Drabek. “This is a place that fosters a lot of joy, friendship, community, and love.”

Drabek says just like being an Aggie is special for her, so is her relationship with St. Mary’s.

“A&M builds up your mind and your leadership and your goodness, and then over here at St. Mary’s, we’re building up our faith and our joy and our fellowship with each other,” said Drabek. " This is a place that I’ll walk into the student center, and everyone’s just like hanging out, having a good time together. Just talking and studying. I can’t come here to study because I’ll just end up talking to everybody.”

St. Mary’s held a groundbreaking ceremony this past Wednesday. Church officials said the new church will be built where the existing parking lot is located. The total project is estimated at $28 million, which the church has already raised. They’re currently in the process of raising more money for items to complete the interior. St. Mary’s new sanctuary is estimated to seat 1,500 people. Church officials anticipate construction finishing by December 2022.

