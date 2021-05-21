Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19
This undated handout photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Quintin...
Absent media, Texas executes inmate who killed great aunt
College Station police are asking people to please look for suspicious activity around/after...
Fedora-wearing burglar targets medical offices in College Station and Sugar Land
Piscacek says adding more fiberoptic internet providers could be one way the city decides to...
City of College Station looking to expand and improve internet access

Latest News

salvation
Salvation Army doing the most good Luncheon
caldwell
Saving Caldwell Pool
generator
Demand for generators
A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire threatens TV news studio in California