Texas A&M hosts first major indoor event after end of mask mandate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is hosting its first big event indoors on campus following the change in mask wearing guidance from the university.

The university is hosting its graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena. Officials say 11,406 degrees are being awarded over 26 commencement ceremonies.

Chad Wootton, Associate Vice President of External Affairs at Texas A&M University, says they worked very hard to make sure they could safely host graduates and families for these ceremonies.

“I think all of us are looking forward these kinds of instances, these kind of events, to come back,” said Wootton. “We worked really hard to do that in the safest possible way giving the evolving pandemic response and guidance.”

Tuesday Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order prohibiting government entities within the state from requiring face masks. Following that announcement, Texas A&M issued new guidance for its campus.

Face coverings are no longer required on Texas A&M University campuses, in accordance with the executive order issued today by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.



Individuals who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear face coverings: https://t.co/AhhRV2jLbN pic.twitter.com/l48xUeBpwR — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 18, 2021

Wednesday’s graduations were the first following the new guidance.

“We would not be able to do it if parents, families, and students weren’t willing to follow whatever the guidance was at the moment,” said Wootton. “So the biggest part of the guidance is to be vaccinated. Because of those who have gotten in line, gotten that vaccination, we are able to move forward with these events and that’s going to be the key going forward, personal responsibility helping us manage this pandemic.”

Graduates said they were happy they were able to walk across the stage, something they did not imagine would be a possibility one year ago.

“I had a bunch of old roommates that didn’t get to walk, and they really missed it. I’m glad that things are getting better and we could walk,” said Texas A&M graduate Mitch Lyssy.

Kierra Minter graduated with her business administration supply chain management degree Thursday surrounded by friends and family.

“It is most definitely wonderful,” said Minter. “Being at home and graduating you’re like, ‘OK, well, I’m graduating.’ But being here, really crossing the stage is a different feeling. Those eight seconds really matter.”

As graduation on campus ends this week, university officials say they are looking at how the events went as signs of how things can go this fall.

“We can graduate our students. We can do that safely together, with each of us taking personal responsibility,” said Wootton. “So we feel very content that we have a good plan for the fall and we just need to continue to follow the guidance together.”

As of right now, Texas A&M says they plan to be fully open and on campus in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.