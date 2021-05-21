Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Colorful plants that thrive in the shade

By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You can still have a colorful yard even if it doesn’t get a lot of direct sunlight.

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension says there are few flowering plants that do great in shade, but you’ve got options! There are two different types of impatiens. They have very bright flowers that really jazz up a garden.

Something else to consider is foliage plants. They last a long time and are great choices here in Texas. Look for things like caladiums, coleus, or polka dot plants.

Check out the video to learn more!

