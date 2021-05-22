Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: General Tso

This energetic cutie is ready to play with his new family.
General Tso is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 21, 2021. (AHS photos)
General Tso is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 21, 2021. (AHS photos)
By Karla Castillo
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - General Tso is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 21, 2021. He’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Terrier, Pit Bull/Hound. Shelter employees say he’s ready to play with his new family.

“A high energetic dog with a lot of love to give, so he’ll definitely benefit from being in a play yard,” said Priscilla Velez with Aggieland Humane Society.

General Tso is neutered, microchipped and his vaccinations are up to date. That means he’s ready to be adopted and head to his new home. If you’re interested, you can fill out an adoption application here or at the shelter during their regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

