Aggies Fall to LSU in 13 Innings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 13-inning affair to the LSU Tigers, 12-6, Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The 13-inning bout was the longest for the Aggies since an 18-inning game back in 2018 against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Aggies and Tigers had a pair of big innings, that resulted in a tied ballgame through 12 innings. The Tigers posted a two-run first, before the Aggies scored two three-run frames to start the game, highlighted by an Austin Bost three-run jack and a two-run double by Ray Alejo. LSU knotted things back up a four-run fifth.

The Maroon & White had an opportunity to answer immediately in the fifth after inducing a bases loaded one-out scenario and knocked on the door in the tenth with a runner at third with two outs but were unable to come away with the go-ahead run. The Aggies exited unscathed of a bases loaded 11th, but were unable the match the outcome in the 13th, as the Tigers plated six runs.

Offensively, Alejo, Bost, Will Frizzell, and Mikey Hoehner dealt most of the damage. Hoehner went 3-for-5 with one run, one double, and one hit-by-pitch, while Bost was 3-for-5 on the day with a huge go-ahead three-run big fly in the first and one walk. Alejo recorded two hits, two runs, one double, and two RBI, and Will Frizzell added one hit, one run, one RBI, and three intentional walks.

On the mound, starter Bryce Miller tossed 4.2 innings, yielded six runs, five earned, on five hits and two walks, while striking out four in a no-decision. Joseph Menefee got the call to close out the fifth and went on to throw a stellar 4.1 hitless innings, allowing only four baserunners while tying a career high with six strikeouts. Chandler Jozwiak (2-4) suffered the loss in relief after entering in the tenth. Jozwiak worked through a scoreless 3.2 inning before giving up five runs on four hits and four walks while fanning four.

The staff recorded their 28th double-digit strikeout performance of the year after punching out 14 LSU batters.

The Maroon & White dropped to 29-26 overall and 9-20 in conference play, while the Tigers improved to 33-21 on the year and 12-17 in SEC play. The loss eliminated Texas A&M from SEC Tournament contention.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ray Alejo – 2-for-7, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Austin Bost – 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 RBI

Mikey Hoehner – 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HBP

Will Frizzell – 1-for-3, 1 R, 3 IBB, 1 RBI

Joseph Menefee – 4.1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 6 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | With one out, Dylan Crews reached first on a fielder’s choice to third base. Crews scored on a two-run home run to left-centerfield by Gavin Dugas. LSU 2, A&M 0.

B1| Ray Alejo led off with a single that deflected off the pitcher and shot up the middle. With one out, the Tigers intentionally walked Will Frizzell, before Austin Bost claimed the lead with a three-run bomb over the leftfield wall. A&M 3, LSU 2.

B2| Mikey Hoehner and Bryce Blaum lined consecutive singles to leftfield to start things off. Both runners moved into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt down the third base line by Kalae Harrison. Alejo cleared the bases after sneaking a shot down the first base line for a double. The Tigers went to the bullpen, before Alejo stole third and scored on a Frizzell laced single into the left-centerfield gap. A&M 6, LSU 2.

T5| Tre’ Morgan singled to second base with one out and advanced to second on a Crews walk. With two outs, Mitchell Sanford scored one and put runners on the corners with a single up the middle. Cade Doughty knotted things up at six with a three-run home run to leftfield. A&M 6, LSU 6.

T13| With one out, Alex Milazzo drew a five-pitch walk and advanced to second on a single through the left side by Morgan. Dugas was intentionally walked with two outs, before pinch-hitter Zach Arnold knocked in the go-ahead runs with a two-run single through the left side of the infield. Doughty brought across a pair with a lined double into the left-centerfield gap. Brody Drost kept things going, plating one on a single to rightfield. The final run of the frame scored on a single to third by Bianco and throwing error. LSU 12, A&M 6.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play their final game of 2021 tomorrow with the rubber match vs. LSU slated for 2:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the conversation with the team following today’s game…

“They emptied the tank. We played as hard as we possibly could have played, so did LSU. Just an absolutely heroic performance out of the bullpen with (Joseph) Moo Menefee and Chandler Jozwiak. Really that game was decided in the fifth inning. I was two hitters too late getting to Moo and thought we could squeeze another inning out of Bryce (Miller), and we come in and load the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth with a chance to take the lead, and we don’t put the ball in play. That ended up being the difference in the game.”