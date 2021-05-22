Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team beat Porter 4-2 in game 2 of the regional quarterfinals to sweep the series in Navasota Friday night.

College Station started the scoring with a bases-loaded walk and a Chanden Scarmardo sac fly to take a 2-0 lead after the 3rd inning. The Spartans answered in the 6th inning when Colby Christian hit a 2 RBI double deep into left field to tie things up 2-2.

The Cougars didn’t get their first hit of the game until the bottom of the 6th inning when Braden Fowler hit a single. Texas A&M commit Blake Binderup brought Fowler home with an RBI single. The Cougars put one more on in the inning with a sac fly from Danny Virgil.

Binderup pitched all 7 innings for the Cougars and got the win with 11 strikeouts.

The Cougars advance to the regional semifinals and will take on Friendswood.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.