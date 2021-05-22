Advertisement

Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter

College Station pitcher Blake Binderup celebrates after his 11th strikeout to beat Porter in...
College Station pitcher Blake Binderup celebrates after his 11th strikeout to beat Porter in the regional quarterfinals.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team beat Porter 4-2 in game 2 of the regional quarterfinals to sweep the series in Navasota Friday night.

College Station started the scoring with a bases-loaded walk and a Chanden Scarmardo sac fly to take a 2-0 lead after the 3rd inning. The Spartans answered in the 6th inning when Colby Christian hit a 2 RBI double deep into left field to tie things up 2-2.

The Cougars didn’t get their first hit of the game until the bottom of the 6th inning when Braden Fowler hit a single. Texas A&M commit Blake Binderup brought Fowler home with an RBI single. The Cougars put one more on in the inning with a sac fly from Danny Virgil.

Binderup pitched all 7 innings for the Cougars and got the win with 11 strikeouts.

The Cougars advance to the regional semifinals and will take on Friendswood.

