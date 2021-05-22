Brazos County Health District ready to launch mobile COVID vaccination unit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District’s mobile vaccination unit is ready to hit the road and begin vaccinating people across the Brazos Valley.

The unit has been formed with four nurses and two administrators. It’s funded by a grant for $785,000 from the Department of State Health Services.

Mary Parrish with the Health District says they are looking for places to visit as they begin vaccinating.

“We are looking for locations to go out in the Brazos Valley area, so not just Brazos County but other areas as well,” said Parrish. “So if your organization, church, senior center, or youth group wants us, we will be more than happy to get you on the books.”

To contact the Health District and book the unit, you can send an email to healthdept@brazoscountytx.gov.

