Advertisement

Bryan softball advances to regional finals with 5-4 win over The Woodlands

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat The Woodlands 5-4 in game 3 of their regional semifinal playoff series at Grand Oaks High School Friday night.

The Lady Vikings took a 2-1 lead after the first inning. The Highlanders took the lead in the bottom of the 5th with a 2 RBI single in right field to make it 3-2.

Jessica Adams tied the game with a single up the middle that scored Martha Alvarado in the 6th inning. Jessica’s twin sister Jacque reached on a fielder’s choice in the same frame to score Ariana Williams for the go-ahead run. Jessica finished the game on the mound with a ground out to win.

Bryan advances to the regional finals to take on the winner between Bridgeland and Rockwall.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
One dead, another in serious condition, after shooting in grocery store parking lot.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Drive.
Teenager shot early Saturday morning in Bryan neighborhood, KBTX confirms
Autumn Circle, College Station
Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle
As of the 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the odds for development have slightly...
National Hurricane Center: Medium chance tropical system forms in the Gulf
Abraham Guerrero, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully...
Man arrested after THC gummies, handgun found in vehicle

Latest News

Cavalry FC Home Opener Postponed Due to Weather
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies Fall to LSU in 13 Innings
Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter
Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter
Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M’s Seventh Inning Rally Comes Up Short, 9-7