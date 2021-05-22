Bryan softball advances to regional finals with 5-4 win over The Woodlands

SPRING, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat The Woodlands 5-4 in game 3 of their regional semifinal playoff series at Grand Oaks High School Friday night.

The Lady Vikings took a 2-1 lead after the first inning. The Highlanders took the lead in the bottom of the 5th with a 2 RBI single in right field to make it 3-2.

Jessica Adams tied the game with a single up the middle that scored Martha Alvarado in the 6th inning. Jessica’s twin sister Jacque reached on a fielder’s choice in the same frame to score Ariana Williams for the go-ahead run. Jessica finished the game on the mound with a ground out to win.

Bryan advances to the regional finals to take on the winner between Bridgeland and Rockwall.

