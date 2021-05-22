Advertisement

Cavalry FC Home Opener Postponed Due to Weather

(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Cavalry
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (May 22, 2021) — Due to inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Anna, the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC was forced to postpone Saturday’s Opening Day match against Round Rock SC to Wednesday June 2nd at Edible Field in Bryan, Texas.

The game between the two will be postponed to Wednesday, June 2 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. To celebrate the new opening day the World Famous Mad Ritas will be $2 all night on the 2nd at Edible Field.

The Cavalry FC’s next away game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 in Houston against Houston FC.

To join the fun with $25 season tickets and learn more about the Cavalry FC 2021 season, please visit the team’s website at www.bvcavalryfc.com or call (979) 779-PLAY. To stay up to date on all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry FC, follow the team on social media at facebook.com/BVCavalryFC, Twitter @BVCavalryFC and Instagram @bvcavalryfc.

Most Read

College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
One dead, another in serious condition, after shooting in grocery store parking lot.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Drive.
Teenager shot early Saturday morning in Bryan neighborhood, KBTX confirms
Autumn Circle, College Station
Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle
As of the 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the odds for development have slightly...
National Hurricane Center: Medium chance tropical system forms in the Gulf
Abraham Guerrero, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully...
Man arrested after THC gummies, handgun found in vehicle

Latest News

Bryan softball advances to regional finals with 5-4 win over The Woodlands
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies Fall to LSU in 13 Innings
Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter
Binderup leads College Station to regional semifinals with 4-2 win over Porter
Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M’s Seventh Inning Rally Comes Up Short, 9-7