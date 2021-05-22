Cavalry FC Home Opener Postponed Due to Weather

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (May 22, 2021) — Due to inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Anna, the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC was forced to postpone Saturday’s Opening Day match against Round Rock SC to Wednesday June 2nd at Edible Field in Bryan, Texas.

The game between the two will be postponed to Wednesday, June 2 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. To celebrate the new opening day the World Famous Mad Ritas will be $2 all night on the 2nd at Edible Field.

The Cavalry FC’s next away game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 in Houston against Houston FC.

To join the fun with $25 season tickets and learn more about the Cavalry FC 2021 season, please visit the team’s website at www.bvcavalryfc.com or call (979) 779-PLAY. To stay up to date on all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry FC, follow the team on social media at facebook.com/BVCavalryFC, Twitter @BVCavalryFC and Instagram @bvcavalryfc.