College Station police respond to shooting near Texas Ave. and Holleman Dr.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened along Texas Avenue near Holleman Drive Friday evening.

A source has confirmed to KBTX that there is at least one shooting victim. We’re told that person has been taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in critical condition.

KBTX has a crew on scene. We’ll continue updating this story as more information is confirmed.

