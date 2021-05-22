DSHS says nearly 1 million Texans overdue for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local health officials are stressing the importance of getting both doses when receiving the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services says about 900,000 Texans are overdue for the second shot.

Dr. Lon Young, Medical Director at CapRock Health Systems, says there are many reasons someone may be overdue.

“Obviously there’s some coordination involved with getting a vaccine, and so peoples lives are busy. People don’t like getting shots or going to the doctor and so that can cause people to be less likely to get a second dose,” said Dr. Young. “Some people may have had the infection and felt like they just don’t need the second dose.”

Young says it is important to get it. He adds that some may be unwilling to get it after having side effects from the first shot.

“We see very miserable people and very sick people for sometimes weeks with the COVID-19 infection,” said Young. “Where as with the vaccine, you’re not gonna feel great for maybe a day or two, but it’s not as terrible as you are going to feel if you get the infection.”

Adam Taiyeb, a pharmacist at BCS Pharmacy in Bryan, says they have been offering both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna.

Taiyeb says he and his team have been making sure everyone who gets one dose of the Moderna vaccine comes back for the second.

“We call all the people who have taken the first dose to just remind them. But most people are very much willing,” said Taiyeb.

Dr. Young says having one dose of the shot is better than none, but two is ideal. He adds that even if you are overdue for the second shot, you should still get it.

“The data shows that getting the vaccine even beyond four weeks gives you at least as good of an immune response as getting it on schedule,” said Young. “So even if you’re behind schedule for your second dose you should still get the second dose.”

