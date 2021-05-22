Scattered rain chances stick with us into the beginning of the upcoming week

An area of low pressure pushing inland across the state Saturday has brought bands of tropical downpours to the Brazos Valley. Given the tropical nature of this activity, a few tropical funnels/some lowering in the clouds have been spotted across the area through the afternoon. These lowerings have a low chance of touching the ground, but something we’ll continue to monitor with this activity as we hold onto the rain chance through the rest of Saturday afternoon. Coverage decreases heading into the evening hours, but we’ll still hold onto a 30% chance for a few showers to roam the area through the overnight tonight.

Temperatures start off in the muggy low 70s once again early Sunday morning. As tropical moisture sticks around, the rain chance does as well into the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers in the morning lead in additional downpours/isolated rumbles by Sunday afternoon. While the overall severe threat is low with the upcoming activity, the main thing that we will be watching for with these rain chances will be instances of minor flooding if a few downpours sit on the heavier side. Lingering moisture will allow us to keep the scattered rain chances on hand through at least the first half of next week. It won’t be a wash-out all day every day with these upcoming rain chances, but a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby!

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 71. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.