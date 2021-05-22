Advertisement

Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic

Ana is the first Atlantic named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.
The official forecast cone for Subtropical Storm Ana -- the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Subtropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda Saturday, making it the first Atlantic named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. This marks the seventh consecutive year that a storm has been named ahead of the official start of hurricane season that begins on June 1st.

Details on the storm as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center are below:

Subtropical Storm Ana
Location34.5 N, 62.4 W -- About 205 miles NE of Bermuda
Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph
MovementNE at 5 mph
Minimum Central Pressure1007 mb

Ana’s speed is expected to increase Saturday night through Monday as the storm tracks to the northeast. Forecasters say that gradual weakening is expected Sunday and Sunday night, and Ana is currently expected to dissipate by Monday. No impacts to the United States or the Brazos Valley are expected.

The next name on the official list for the 2021 Atlantic season is Bill.

The official list of names for the 2021 season.
