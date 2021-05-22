Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Subtropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda Saturday, making it the first Atlantic named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. This marks the seventh consecutive year that a storm has been named ahead of the official start of hurricane season that begins on June 1st.

Details on the storm as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center are below:

Subtropical Storm Ana Location 34.5 N, 62.4 W -- About 205 miles NE of Bermuda Maximum Sustained Winds 40 mph Movement NE at 5 mph Minimum Central Pressure 1007 mb

Ana’s speed is expected to increase Saturday night through Monday as the storm tracks to the northeast. Forecasters say that gradual weakening is expected Sunday and Sunday night, and Ana is currently expected to dissipate by Monday. No impacts to the United States or the Brazos Valley are expected.

Subtropical Storm #Ana has formed near Bermuda - the first Atlantic named storm of the 2021 #hurricane season. The Atlantic has had at least one named storm prior to official start of hurricane season on 1 June for seven years in a row (2015 thru 2021). pic.twitter.com/TjdIDXzQck — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 22, 2021

The next name on the official list for the 2021 Atlantic season is Bill.

The official list of names for the 2021 season. (KBTX)

