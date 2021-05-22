Teenager shot early Saturday morning in Bryan neighborhood, KBTX confirms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating the shooting of a teenager early Saturday morning in a residential area.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Drive.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, said police.

Officers are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Bryan Police Department at (979)209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979)775-8477.

When more details and information are released we will update this story here on KBTX.com and on-air on KBTX News 3.

