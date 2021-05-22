Third time was the charm for Franklin’s May

Franklin senior tennis player Ali May won the Class 3A Girls’ State Singles Championship with a 6-2, 6-0m win over Lizbeth Hernandez of Big Lake Reagan County.

The KBTX Classroom Champion was making her 3rd straight state tournament appearance and after losses in the state championship as a freshman and in the semifinals as a sophomore, she finishes her high school career with a gold medal.

May played 45 games in her three matches at the UIL State Tennis Tournament and only lost 10.