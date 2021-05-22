Advertisement

Third time was the charm for Franklin’s May

Franklin senior tennis player Ali May won the Class 3A Girls' State Singles Championship with a...
Franklin senior tennis player Ali May won the Class 3A Girls’ State Singles Championship with a 6-2, 6-0m win over Lizbeth Hernandez of Big Lake Reagan County.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Franklin senior tennis player Ali May won the Class 3A Girls’ State Singles Championship with a 6-2, 6-0m win over Lizbeth Hernandez of Big Lake Reagan County.

The KBTX Classroom Champion was making her 3rd straight state tournament appearance and after losses in the state championship as a freshman and in the semifinals as a sophomore, she finishes her high school career with a gold medal.

May played 45 games in her three matches at the UIL State Tennis Tournament and only lost 10.

