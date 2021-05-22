Advertisement

Tropical funnels spotted in the Brazos Valley Saturday

While ominous at times, tropical funnels rarely reach the ground
A very humid airmass and weak spin in the atmosphere may allow a few tropical funnels to dip...
A very humid airmass and weak spin in the atmosphere may allow a few tropical funnels to dip out of the clouds Saturday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical and soupy airmass in the Brazos Valley Saturday is creating a scene at times. An area of low pressure that was once being monitored for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico was slowly drifting north, west of I-35 through the afternoon.

Heavy passing rain, stray lightning strikes, and occasional gusty wind 20-40mph has will continue to be possible at times through the early evening. Minor road and street ponding/flooding could be an issue as downpours pass by.

With the humid, tropical air and a bit of weak spin in the atmosphere, small “dips” or funnels can and have popped out of the clouds. Typically these funnels have a low chance of very touching down. If they do, any tornado concern would be short-lived and weak (winds 50-70mph). Still enough to do minor damage but very much the exception versus the rule through sunset.

Did you spot and take a picture of one of these tropical funnels? Upload and share them here.

