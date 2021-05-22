Tropical funnels spotted in the Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical and soupy airmass in the Brazos Valley Saturday is creating a scene at times. An area of low pressure that was once being monitored for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico was slowly drifting north, west of I-35 through the afternoon.

Heavy passing rain, stray lightning strikes, and occasional gusty wind 20-40mph has will continue to be possible at times through the early evening. Minor road and street ponding/flooding could be an issue as downpours pass by.

Great visual of what these tropical shower look like & how ominous the clouds can be at times. Small "dip" or funnels will pop out occasionally



📍 Robertson County

🎥 @GrayAreaGoods pic.twitter.com/vtlYaE8kzZ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 22, 2021

With the humid, tropical air and a bit of weak spin in the atmosphere, small “dips” or funnels can and have popped out of the clouds. Typically these funnels have a low chance of very touching down. If they do, any tornado concern would be short-lived and weak (winds 50-70mph). Still enough to do minor damage but very much the exception versus the rule through sunset.

Tropical funnels are possible today due to some wind shear associated with the low pressure system and a very humid, tropical-like environment. If a funnel is able to reach the ground, wind speeds and impacts would be minimal #ctxwx #dfwwx https://t.co/nTQgQn2VLh — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 22, 2021

