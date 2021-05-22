Advertisement

Woman suspected in Bryan kidnapping case arrested in Harris County

Authorities have been looking for Mitchell since March
MyAngel Mitchell arrested in Harris County
MyAngel Mitchell arrested in Harris County
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) -A woman suspected in a Bryan kidnapping case was arrested Saturday after parking in a handicapped space without a handicap placard. During the investigation, authorities discovered she had a felony warrant for kidnapping out of Brazos County.

MyAngel Mitchell, 24, is charged with unlawful restraint and unlawful restraint of a child. Her bond is currently set at $20,000.

The charges are associated with the search of Bryan children, Brontayja Nicholson, 7, and Brontaveai Nicholson, 2, in March. MyAngel Mitchell is the children’s aunt.

Bryan police say the children were previously found safe.

According to deputies with Constable Mark Herman of Harris County Precinct 4′s office, a vehicle parked in a handicap space without a handicap placard at the 21100 block of Tomball Parkway in Houston. While authorities spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, they became aware the car’s Temporary Tag belonged to Mitchell, a passenger in the car, according to deputies.

This led to authorities discovering her open felony warrant out of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

