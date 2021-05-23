A beloved College Station music series returns to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday evening hundreds of people made their way to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater for the return of the Starlight Music Series.

Queen Nation and Infinite Journey took center stage as crowds filed the park with their chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, and coolers to take in the music.

Brooke Littlefield is a supervisor with the College Station Parks and Recreation division. She says the city has worked hard to bring the concert series back in a fun and safe way after the following year’s series of concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

“We just always operate our events from a position of safety, which will lead to fun events,” said Littlefield. “So just keeping up with current news and then adapting where we need to and making sure to stay in constant communication to keep everybody safe.”

Vincent Kapchinski owns backstage sound and lighting. He’s worked the concert series for several years. He says seeing concerts return to a normal setting will be a welcomed sight.

“The last 13- 14 months have been really much of a change. Nobody knew what the new normal was going to be like,” said Kapchinski. “It’s like now it’s starting to finally come back to a regular normal where we got people coming in without mask and no more social distancing.”

The next Starlight Music Series concert is scheduled for June 12 at 7:00 p.m. Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band will headline the event with Mi’Chel Rose as their guest.

For more information on the College Station, Starlight Music Series click here.

