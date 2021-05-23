A Burleson County community needs your help to ensure kids have safe place to swim this summer

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -What’s summer without swimming. As school ends and summer rapidly approaches, everyone is searching for the best place to hop in a pool to get out of the heat. Children in one Burleson County community need your help to ensure they have a fun, safe place to swim this summer.

The Caldwell pool right off Highway 21 is in desperate need of repairs. Saturday morning, members of the Caldwell Recreational Association and concerned community members held a series of events to raise money for the pool.

The day started off with a 5K Run at Davidson Creek Park, followed by a children’s water balloon race. A silent auction and crawfish boil was also held.

Kayla Johnson is the Caldwell Recreational Association president. she says roughly 30 - 40 thousand dollars is needed to repair the pool and keep it open. Johnson says with limited activities available for children in Caldwell; the pool must be saved.

“I just want it to be better for the community,” said Johnson. “We need new plaster for the pool. We need a new diving board. We need a new chemical roof. We need a new chemical door. We just need tons of repairs. We need a new pump room down in the bottom, a new filtration system. We just have tons of repairs we need to do.”

Donations can be made to the Organization by mailing a check to the Caldwell Recreation Association P.O.Box 845 Caldwell, TX 77836, or you can reach out to them by email at caldwellrecreation21@gmail.com or by Contacting Kayla Johnson at (979) 200-9680.

