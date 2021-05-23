Advertisement

A Burleson County community needs your help to ensure kids have safe place to swim this summer

“I just want it to be better for the community.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -What’s summer without swimming. As school ends and summer rapidly approaches, everyone is searching for the best place to hop in a pool to get out of the heat. Children in one Burleson County community need your help to ensure they have a fun, safe place to swim this summer.

The Caldwell pool right off Highway 21 is in desperate need of repairs. Saturday morning, members of the Caldwell Recreational Association and concerned community members held a series of events to raise money for the pool.

The Caldwell Pool is ready for the Day to Remember fundraiser today! Join us for: 💙🏃‍♀️ 7:30 am registration for the Run...

Posted by Caldwell Recreational Association on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The day started off with a 5K Run at Davidson Creek Park, followed by a children’s water balloon race. A silent auction and crawfish boil was also held.

Kayla Johnson is the Caldwell Recreational Association president. she says roughly 30 - 40 thousand dollars is needed to repair the pool and keep it open. Johnson says with limited activities available for children in Caldwell; the pool must be saved.

“I just want it to be better for the community,” said Johnson. “We need new plaster for the pool. We need a new diving board. We need a new chemical roof. We need a new chemical door. We just need tons of repairs. We need a new pump room down in the bottom, a new filtration system. We just have tons of repairs we need to do.”

Donations can be made to the Organization by mailing a check to the Caldwell Recreation Association P.O.Box 845 Caldwell, TX 77836, or you can reach out to them by email at caldwellrecreation21@gmail.com or by Contacting Kayla Johnson at (979) 200-9680.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday shooting in grocery store parking lot
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Drive.
Teenager shot early Saturday morning in Bryan neighborhood, KBTX confirms
Autumn Circle, College Station
Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle
As of the 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the odds for development have slightly...
National Hurricane Center: Medium chance tropical system forms in the Gulf
Abraham Guerrero, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully...
Man arrested after THC gummies, handgun found in vehicle

Latest News

Band performing at the Starlight concert series at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College...
A beloved College Station music series returns to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater
Two 7on7 football teams need help getting to the national championship
Two 7on7 football teams need help getting to the national championship
Starlight music series makes its return to Wolf Pen Creek
Starlight music series makes its return to Wolf Pen Creek
A Burleson County community needs your help to ensure kids have safe place to swim this summer
A Burleson County community needs your help to ensure kids have safe place to swim this summer