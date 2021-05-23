Advertisement

College Station police investigate officer-involved shooting

Police say a man armed with a gun was firing shots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Central Park Lane.
By Michael Oder
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have confirmed Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex was an officer-involved shooting.

Preliminary information from police says officers responded just after 12 p.m. to reports of a man pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into apartments in the 2400 block of Central Park Lane between Central Lane and Southwest Parkway.

Police say officers “engaged the man after he began shooting.” It’s unclear if the armed man was shot by one or more officers.

Police say no officers were struck by gunfire and the man with the gun was rushed to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Currently, police have taped off part of the parking lot in the apartment complex and it appears several items have been sealed off as evidence. Several residents were also being questioned by police and detectives.

“The investigation is active and there is currently no danger to the public,” said CSPD Spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez.

Some neighbors tell KBTX they heard multiple gunshots when everything happened.

This is the fourth shooting in Brazos County in the past three days. On Friday morning, someone was shot on Autumn Circle.

Friday night two people were shot in the parking lot of a grocery store on Texas Avenue. One of the victims was Cameron Gray, 23, of Navasota.

On Saturday morning a 14-year-old was shot in the leg on Bittle Lane.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

