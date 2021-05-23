Driver strikes DPS trooper’s vehicle on I-45 in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A state trooper came close to being injured Saturday night while assisting with a traffic accident on I-45 in Walker County.

The Department of Public Safety says the trooper was on the northbound lanes of the highway near Huntsville helping with a minor accident when the driver of a car slammed into the back of the trooper’s SUV. First responders said the trooper had exited his vehicle seconds before the collision and had to leap across a cable barrier to avoid being hit.

The trooper wasn’t hurt but the driver of the car suffered a leg injury, according to a DPS spokesman.

No other details were immediately available but the DPS spokesman did confirm the driver of the car wasn’t arrested and the crash remains under investigation.

In a post to Facebook, the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, which frequently responds to crashes on I-45, said this was a prime example of why it is important to slow down on wet roads and pay attention ahead while traveling.

“For first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and even tow truck drivers, high stress is a major part of the job. And when they have to work in traffic, that stress can spike even higher than usual. And while they do their best to keep an eye on the other drivers on the road, there is a lot to worry about, and mistakes can be made.

That is the impetus behind an update to the Texas “Move Over/Slow Down” law, which officially took effect on Sept. 1, 2019. The update to this very important road safety law, first passed in 2003, adds utility service vehicles to the list of vehicles for which all other drivers must either move one land to the left or slow down to a minimum speed when passing.

We, Public Safety Officials, are on these roads every day, helping and serving.

These crashes can be avoided by simply slowing down, looking ahead, planning ahead, putting the phone down, and simply using common sense when approaching an accident scene or an emergency vehicle with its lights activated while on the scene of someone needing assistance.”

