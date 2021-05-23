More Rain Coming...

A rainy weekend stumbles right into a rainy start to the week in the Brazos Valley. Sunday’s rain will slowly start to dwindle in coverage by evening, generally shutting down between 9pm and midnight. New, scattered rain becomes possible again by or after 4am, mainly across the western side of the Brazos Valley. High pressure to the east of Texas and a small area of low pressure climbing out of the Gulf of Mexico should help scatter rain and a few thunderstorms, moving slowly from the west to the east throughout the day. While severe weather is not expected, stronger storms could rattle off a few claps of thunder, flash lightning, kick up a wind to 30mph, and produce heavy rain at times. Most will weigh in with half an inch of rain or less, but those stronger storms may leave behind 1″ - 2″ with localized higher amounts.

Lingering moisture and a small feature crossing Texas keeps scattered rain and non-severe thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday. Like tomorrow, louder thunder producers will be capable of creating hefty downpours. Minor and localized flooding on roads and streets will need to be monitored for the first half of the week. A few spotty areas of rain linger in the forecast Wednesday and perhaps Thursday. Sunshine breaking out of overcast skies will help move afternoon highs back to the more seasonable upper 80 for the back half of the week. Saturday will be the next day to monitor -- for now rain chances are on the low-ish side. However, depending on a weather maker approaching the northeast corner of Texas, that potential may come up ahead of next weekend’s outdoor plans...

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. Low: 68. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 80. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

