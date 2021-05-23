Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Aguilar, Habib and Vacherot Open NCAA Singles Play Sunday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. – The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will be represented by No. 30 Carlos Aguilar, No. 3 Hady Habib and No. 5 Valentin Vacherot in the NCAA Singles Championship draw beginning Sunday at the USTA National Campus.

The NCAA has updated their policies regarding the capacity of its championship events. As a result, capacity for the ongoing Division I Tennis Championships, being held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., will increase to 100% for all remaining sessions. Tickets can be purchased at www.ustanationalcampus.com/ncaa.

Aguilar will get the Aggies started on Sunday with a 12 p.m. (CT) matchup against No. 37 Matej Vocel of Oklahoma State. A&M’s Habib and Vacherot as slated to open play at 12:30 p.m. against No. 50 Kody Pearson of Tulsa and No. 45 Gustaf Strom of Arizona, respectively.

Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, ranked No. 8, are set to open play in the doubles draw on Monday against No. 10 Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith of Southern Cal, match times for the doubles draw have not been determined.

TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTES

On NCAA Singles Matches Tomorrow…

“Tomorrow is a final opportunity for this great senior class to represent Texas A&M. They have meant so much to our program over the past four years. I know they are excited to represent the Maroon & White one last time.”

NCAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

(USTA National Campus, Orlando, Florida)

Singles

No. 30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. No. 37 Matej Vocel (OSU)

No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. No. 50 Kody Pearson (Tulsa)

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. No. 45 Gustaf Strom (Zona)

Doubles (Begins Monday)

No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) vs. No. 10 Riley Smith / Daniel Cukierman (USC)

