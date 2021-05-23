Two 7on7 football teams need help getting to the national championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - FreeWorld Elite Sports’ football teams are headed to compete in the youth 7on7 national championships in Midland, but to get there, the teams are holding two BBQ fundraisers to help pay for their expenses.

FreeWorld Elite Sport 10Uand 12U teams will be competing against teams from all over the country during the National Championship. According to LaBrandon Searcy, President of Football at FreeWorld Elite Sports, this is the organization’s first time to make it to the national championship. Searcy adds the team also includes a lot of first-year players.

On Saturday and Sunday at Noon the team is holding BBQ fundraisers at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan to help pay for their expenses in pursuit of a championship. Searcy says having the community’s support would mean the world to the team.

“Our program is based on three values: pride, discipline, and the best. It would mean a lot for the community to be behind these kids. I mean a lot because when we first started nobody would support us.”

At FreeWorld Elite Sports it’s more than just football, according to Searcy.

“Our program is bigger than sports,” said Searcy. “We got art in the park. We have tutorials. We have kids who do orchestra. We got kids that do all kinds of things, interested in veterinary school. We utilize this sport thing to keep these kids surrounded with love.”

Along with the BBQ fundraiser Saturday, Amanda Whatley Designs provided art in the park.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.